ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the match officials for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

India and Australia will face off in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4 while New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on Sunday, March 9, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

It is to be noted here that the full implications of India’s refusal to play Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan were laid bare on Sunday as Australia and South Africa waited to find out whether they will play their semi-finals in Lahore or Dubai this week.

Ahead of the semi-finals, the ICC has revealed the match officials for the final-four contests.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will oversee the first semi-final between India and Australia.

In the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will officiate the match proceedings.

Here is the full list of officials for Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals:

Semi-final 1: India v Australia (Dubai)

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-final 2: South Africa v New Zealand (Lahore)

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Umpire coach: Karl Hurter