Champions Trophy 2025: Sindh minister announces live screening of PAK v IND match

Ali Hassan serves ARY News Karachi as Sports Reporter

Cricket fans in Sindh including Karachi will be able to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan v India of Champions Trophy 2025 on big screens across the province, ARY News reported.

After losing to New Zealand, Green Shirts will take on arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23. Pakistan need to win both the matches against India and Bangladesh to remain in the contest.

Sindh Sports Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar announced that live screenings have been arranged in 30 districts.

In Karachi, a big screen will be set up along the coastline for Champions Trophy 2025 PAK v IND clash, while another will be installed at Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Johar.

The high-voltage match will be screened live at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, while in Khairpur, it will be shown at Mumtaz Cricket Ground.

Similarly, fans in Tando Muhammad Khan will also get to watch the match on a large screen.

Centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, combined with a strong bowling performance powered New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan updated squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

