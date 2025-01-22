South Africa’s woes mount as nine pacers injured ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa’s cricket team is facing a major crisis ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, with at least nine of their premier fast bowlers struggling with injuries.

The team’s pace attack, which has been their strongest suit over the years, is suddenly looking thin, raising concerns about their chances in the upcoming tournament.

The latest blow came when star pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. Gerald Coetzee, another key fast bowler, has been ruled out of the SA20 league due to a hamstring injury, and his availability for the Champions Trophy is uncertain.

The extent of the injury crisis was revealed by Albie Morkel, assistant coach of the Joburg Super Kings, who said that nine South African fast bowlers are currently injured across all teams. “We are trying to find reasons why, maybe it’s the lack of cricket, I don’t know,” Morkel said.

Other injured fast bowlers include Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, and Wiaan Mulder. Lungi Ngidi, who recently returned from an injury, missed the Pearl Royals’ match against the Joburg Super Kings on Monday, adding to the concern.

The injury crisis has raised concerns about South Africa’s chances in the Champions Trophy, which will to take place later this year. The team will be hoping that some of their injured players can recover in time to participate in the tournament.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand and South Africa’s injury woes are likely to impact their chances in the eight-nation tournament.

