WATCH: Raina picks three semifinalists from same group in CT 2025

Former India batter Suresh Raina left fans surprised with his prediction for the four semifinalists of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Raina, England’s Kevin Pietersen and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra were asked to name their four semifinalists of the upcoming tournament, set to begin on February 19 in Karachi.

While Pietersen named Pakistan, India, England and Australia as the semifinalists, Suresh Raina picked India, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan as his top four of the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, fans pointed out the blunder in Suresh Raina’s prediction as three of his four semifinalists were from the same group.

Group A of the upcoming tournament includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are placed in Group B.

Unlike Suresh Raina’s prediction, only two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pertinent to note here that the eight-team tournament will begin with the opening game between Pakistan, defending champions and hosts, and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

They will then face Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to the country for the tournament.

India’s group-stage games will conclude with their third game against New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.