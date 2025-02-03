ICC reveals ticket sale details for India’s Champions Trophy games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared the tickets sale details for India’s games and the first semi-final of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

India will play their three group stage games in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

Additionally, the ICC also scheduled the first semi-final in Dubai.

“Tickets for India’s three group-stage matches and the first semi-final, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be available for purchase starting Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 hours GST [Gulf Standard Time],” the ICC stated in a statement.

“Fans can buy tickets online for the matches to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium with general stand prices starting from AED 125,” it added.

India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with their game against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

They will then face Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts of the tournament, on February 23 at the same venue.

India will play their last group stage game against New Zealand on March 2.

Pertinent note here that the tickets for the 10 games, including the second semi-final scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi have already gone on general sale.

The physical tickets sale for Champions Trophy 2025 games in Pakistan will open today at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The tickets will be available to fans across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan.

The eight-time tournament will be played at the three venues of Pakistan – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India’s games including the hotly-anticipated PAK vs IND group stage game.

All three venues in Pakistan will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will also host a semi-final.