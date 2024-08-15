Champions Trophy: BCCI opens up on India visiting Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has finally opened up about the possibility of the Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan next year in February for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March, however, India’s participation in the tournament is uncertain as the BCCI seeks the government’s approval to visit the country.

In a recent interview with an Indian news outlet, Jay Shah was questioned about the possibility of India visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

“No decision has been finalized yet,” he said and emphasised that the BCCI would evaluate the situation and make the call at appropriate time.

“No stand as of now. We will cross the bridge when it comes,” Jay Shah stated.

Remember, reports emerged in Indian media, citing a source from the BCCI, that the Indian team will not be visiting Pakistan for the upcoming ICC event.

Further reports claimed that the board has formally proposed Dubai and Sri Lanka as potential venues for hosting India’s matches.

The tournament will feature eight teams, with their spots determined by performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

It is worth noting that India has not travelled to Pakistan since the Asia Cup in 2008 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.