Champions Trophy 2025: India not to travel to Pakistan, wants its matches shifted to neutral venue

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, the Indian cricket team has once again communicated their refusal to travel to Pakistan and prefers to hold their matches at a neutral venue, TOI reported on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other involved parties of their decision, according to the TOI report, with Dubai being a likely location for some matches.

“Indeed, the BCCI has expressed its concerns regarding the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They are in favor of playing these matches at a neutral location, and Dubai is a strong option for hosting the games involving the Men in Blue,” a source tracking the situation shared with TOI.

Dubai emerges as a prime candidate for hosting the tournament, and the governing body has prior experience with hosting various events there, including the recent Women’s T20 World Cup.

“There are no issues regarding Dubai. Accommodation is not problematic, logistics are manageable, and everything can be arranged efficiently. The ICC is well-prepared when it comes to handling events in Dubai,” a source informed TOI.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, however, categorically refused to comment on the report and said that BCCI has not conveyed anything in written.

“We will accept it (their concerns) once we get it in writing,” said Naqvi while speaking to media in Lahore.

