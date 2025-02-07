Champions Trophy: PM Shehbaz shares piece of advice for Shaheen Afridi

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has shared a special piece of advice for pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, saying that the nation expected the Pakistan team to win the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the state-of-the-art renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, he expressed his joy over the completion of the stadium’s renewal within 117 days.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the national cricket team for their recent performances and expressed hope that they would become champions of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

He also voiced his confidence that Pakistan would defeat India in the tournament, winning the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of teamwork, not only in sports but also in governance, stating that financial stability in the country was a result of his cabinet’s collective efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif also advised Shaheen Afridi, asking him to follow in the footsteps of Shahid Afridi.

“Babar Azam and Rizwan, we have lots of expectations from you,” he said. “Afridi Sb, follow in the footsteps of your father-in-law and pile up wickets Insha Allah,”

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government would provide top-tier security arrangements for the matches, allowing cricket fans to enjoy world-class cricket.

The PM congratulated the nation on hosting a major international sports event in Pakistan after 29 years. He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing facilities to the construction team through the Punjab government.

He appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for supervising the stadium’s construction.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated all PCB members and directed the chairman to reward all individuals involved in this significant achievement.