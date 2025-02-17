Huraira, Imam Star as Shaheens push South Africa to the brink

Brilliant century from Captain Muhammad Huraira and 98 from Imam ul Haq went in vain as South Africa beat Pakistan Shaheens by three wickets in a warm-up match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens amassed 322/8 in the 50 overs, thanks a ton by Muhamamd Huraira and Imam ul Haq who got out just two shy from his century.

Openers Muhammad Huraira and Hassan Nawaz combined for 50 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder, giving the home team a respectable start to their innings.

Imam ul Haq, a seasoned top-order batsman, joined the skipper in the middle after the early hiccup and gave the hosts a dominant 163-run partnership.

Muhammad Huraira, who scored 110 off 114 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six, was cleaned off by Marco Jansen at the end of the marathon stand.

After a brief partnership for the third wicket with Qasim Akram (four), Imam’s sensible knock came to an excruciating end when Rassie van der Dussen ran him out, two runs short of his century.

The left-handed batsman reached a 98 off 94 balls after smashing six fours and a six.

In order to keep the Shaheens in the running for a large total, middle-order batsman Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Khan then stitched a vital 48-run combination for the fifth wicket. Saad hit a rapid 30 off just 16 deliveries with three fours and a six, while Sadaqat scored 28 from 30 deliveries.

In reply, South Africa easily scored the winning runs with six balls and three wickets remaining.

Read More: ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast details

The Protease were led by anchoring half-centuries from Tony de Zorzi (55), Aiden Markram (54), Ryan Rickelton (57), and Rassie van der Dussen (62).

With the aid of three fours and as many sixes, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder added the finishing touches with a daring cameo of 42 off 30 deliveries. Niaz Khan and Mehran Mumtaz each took two wickets for the Shaheens.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will consist of 15 matches over 19 days and will take place in Pakistan and Dubai.