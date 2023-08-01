Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan joined by THIS female actor

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s next sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ gets an ensemble supporting cast and a debutante female lead.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Kabir Khan’s sports biopic, starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, now has a slew of acclaimed actors in the supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Bhuvan Arora (of the ‘Farzi’ fame).

Moreover, the title will feature a debutante female actor, Bhagyashree, opposite Aaryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Citing a source close to the project, the publication reported, “Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik [Aaryan], the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that.”

“They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment,” divulged the insider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Further speaking about the titular character, inspired by a real-life hero, and the physical transformation of the actor for it, the source explained, “It’s a prep-heavy film, and Kartik has gone all out to give his best. It’s the most challenging character he has played so far, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable.”

The sports drama, directed by Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, went on the floors last month and is scheduled for June 2024 release.

Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy film gets THIS actor as second lead