‘Change is good’: Microsoft renames Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced that its popular Xbox Game Pass product has been renamed to “PC Game Pass”.

The Xbox brand is being diluted by Microsoft and is moving away from the Microsoft brand.

Microsoft is seemingly wanting the Xbox brand to be at the forefront of its online and streaming push. On the other hand, Xbox Network (formerly Xbox Live) and Xbox Game Streaming (xCloud) is looking to continue to carry the branding.

The new branding is telling its users it will still be an Xbox and/or a Microsoft product. It remains to see as to how Microsoft is aiming to bring ambiguity regarding the service.

Xbox Game Pass, in its tweet, disclosed the changes that have been introduced.

Really super important patch notes that will change everything you’ve ever known about Game Pass​ #PCGamePass pic.twitter.com/rSq4FhtO7i — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

According to the tweet, changes have been seen in its logo, adding that it includes “for PC” – that was on a small box on the left – will now read as PC in the front.

Moreover, that bringing modification was not a big deal but it is for the better.

The report mentioned that the Xbox Games Pass/PC Game Pass will be delivering the same functionality as before. It means the users can get access to Xbox games on PC on a subscription basis without paying for the titles.

