Change of guards at mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal

KARACHI/LAHORE: Change of guards ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Poet of the East, Allama Iqbal, reported ARY News on Saturday.

An elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the ceremonial guards’ duty.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited Mazaar-i-Quaid along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid wreath and offered fateha.

Meanwhile, a contingent of the Pakistan Army has assumed the ceremonial guard’s duty at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

The Nation is celebrating 75th Independence Day today (Saturday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.