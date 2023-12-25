Change of Guards ceremony held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: Change of guards’ ceremony held at the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 147th birth anniversary, ARY News reported on Monday.

An elegant change of guards’ ceremony held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi today to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guards’ duty.

Commandant PMA Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry was the chief guest in the change of guards’ ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Commandant PMA laid floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and paid respects.

The nation is celebrating Quaid’s birth anniversary today across the country with enthusiasm and national spirit.

President Arif Alvi arrived at Mazar-e-Quaid and laid floral wreath and observed Fateha this morning.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice Maqbool Baqar, Governor Kamran Tessori and provincial ministers were also accompanied with the president.