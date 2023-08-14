Change of Guards at mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal

KARACHI/LAHORE: Change of guards’ ceremony held at the mausoleum of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Independence Day, ARY News reported on Monday.

An elegant change of guards’ ceremony held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi today. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Naval Academy Cadets assumed the ceremonial guards’ duty.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Mohammad Khalid was the chief guest in the change of guards’ ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid.

There are two contingents of honorary guards, comprises of Pakistan Navy’s Sailors and PNA Cadets.

Lt Commander Shaharyar Jaffar was the commander of the parade.

Commodore Mohammad Khalid laid floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered respects.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah was received by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid on the Independence Day. He laid floral wreath and paid respects to Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, a contingent of the Pakistan Army assumed the ceremonial guard’s duty at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

Chief Guest Maj. General Qaisar Salman laid floral wreath at Mazar and prayed for the security and prosperity of the nation and the country.

The Nation is celebrating 76th Independence Day today (Monday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.