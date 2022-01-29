Changes in LG law: CM Murad summons Sindh cabinet meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has summoned a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Feb 2 to discuss changes in local govt act as per the agreement reached with Jamaat-e-Islami and other matters, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Sindh government has also decided to postpone local government elections in the province till July 2022.

The cabinet meeting will decide on making the agreement with the JI part of the bill, said sources and added that the summary to defer implementation of Local Government Amendment Act has also been included in cabinet meeting agenda.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on late Thursday announced to end its sit-in after successful talks with the Sindh government over a controversial local government (LG) law.

The announcement to end a 29-day long sit-in was made by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in the wee hours of Friday night after successful talks with a delegation of the Sindh government.

The two sides also reached an agreement, according to which the mayor will head the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board while educational institutions and hospitals will be handed over to the Local Bodies. Shah requested the JI leadership to end the sit-in as their demands have been met by the provincial government.

