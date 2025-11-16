Changing weather: Karachi experiences cooler, hazy mornings, dry evenings

KARACHI: The city is going through a seasonal transition phase with cooler and hazy mornings and dry evenings, according to the Met Office.

Minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 15.8 Celsius on Sunday, while the maximum temperature is expected to soar to 31 Celsius.

Yesterday maximum temperature recorded 31.5 C with 30 per cent humidity in the air.

Northeasterly winds are blowing during the morning.

The city is currently going through a seasonal transition phase, after which cooler winds will begin to dominate with the onset of the winter. Temperatures are expected to gradually drop up to mid-November, marking the beginning of the winter season, weathermen said.

The air quality index measured polluted air in Karachi with the onset of the receding temperatures. The particulate matter recorded 152 at the AQI.