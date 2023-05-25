Chaotic brawl erupts at airport’s baggage claim area

A disturbing incident unfolded at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, as captured in a viral video, showing a massive brawl taking place in the baggage claim area.

The fight, which occurred on Monday night (May 22), led to the subsequent arrest of two individuals involved.

According to international media reports and statements from police officials, the brawl began as an argument between passengers disembarking from a plane.

The situation quickly escalated, with multiple individuals engaging in violent behavior near the terminal three’s lower-level after 11 pm on May 22.

Sent in video of a brawl this morning at O’Hare International Airport.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/AiiLrobUk8 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 23, 2023

In the widely circulated video, passengers can be seen exchanging heated words before the situation turns physical, with punches being thrown, hair being pulled, and people wrestling on the ground. Some even ended up on the baggage carousel during the scuffle.

The Chicago Police Department stated that the verbal dispute evolved into a physical altercation when a 24-year-old female victim was punched by two assailants. The offenders were subsequently taken into custody and charged accordingly.

O’Hare International Airport’s operator issued a statement emphasizing their cooperation with federal partners and the Chicago Police Department to ensure the safety of individuals within their facilities. They also highlighted their commitment to facilitating effective communication between airlines and public safety resources.