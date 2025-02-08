“Chapter of talks now closed,” says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has turned down an invitation of dialogue from Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The chapter of negotiations has now closed,” Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said in his reply to Ayaz Sadiq’s invitation. Omar Ayub said that political talks could not happen only with intentions but with solid commitment. “The government neither had determination nor good intentions thus the dialogue failed,” PTI leader alleged.

“We had initiated talks with seriousness, but the government failed to accept our demands,” Omar Ayub said. “Now, we won’t hold dialogue,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party will not attend the 4th meeting.

Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it didn’t announce the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against attending the fourth round of talks with government, summoned by NA speaker on January 28.

The National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the government’s negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage the opposition, despite its absence from the fourth round of talks.

He stated that notices and calls were sent to both government and opposition members, and no opposition member declined the invitation. However, the opposition failed to attend the meeting.