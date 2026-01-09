Illegal charged parking abolished in Karachi’s Saddar

Karachi residents have received major relief as illegal charged parking has been eliminated in Saddar, one of the city’s busiest and most densely populated areas.

A significant development has taken place regarding illegal parking and fee collection in Saddar and the surrounding localities. Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bhangwar led an operation to end unauthorised charged parking in areas including Saddar Mobile Market, Cooperative Market, Abdullah Haroon Road and outside Zainab Market.

During the operation against the illegal parking mafia, several motorcycles were seized. Teams from the Anti-Encroachment Police, the Deputy Director of Anti-Encroachment, and other relevant departments took part in the action.

The district administration said that over the past four days, 24 individuals involved in running illegal parking operations have been arrested, and FIRs have been registered against them.

In the anti-encroachment drive, more than 300 shops and hotels were sealed, while cases were registered against 12 individuals.

Sources said that as soon as the operation teams arrived, members of the parking and encroachment mafias shut their shops and hotels and fled the area.