Charges for receiving property Fard in Punjab – September 2024

LAHORE: A ‘fard’ is an official document that provides detailed information about a piece of land, including its area, location, and ownership details. It is crucial for property transactions, offering a clear legal record of ownership.
Documents Required for Fard:
To obtain a fard from an Arazi Records Center (ARC) in Punjab, the following documents are needed:
- A copy of the property registry
- Mutation copy
- A valid ID card
Process to Apply for Fard:
- Appointment: Schedule an appointment by calling 042-111222277.
- Visit the Center: Upon arrival, collect a token and wait for your turn.
- Payment: Once called, you will receive a fee challan for processing. After paying the fee at the designated bank counter, you will receive the fard.
Charges for Fard:
- Express Service: Rs. 3,000
- Normal Service: Rs. 700
- MOP & HRD Service: Rs. 10,000
The fard is a permanent document, providing comprehensive land ownership information without an expiration date.