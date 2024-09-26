web analytics
Charges for receiving property Fard in Punjab – September 2024

LAHORE: A ‘fard’ is an official document that provides detailed information about a piece of land, including its area, location, and ownership details. It is crucial for property transactions, offering a clear legal record of ownership.

Documents Required for Fard:

To obtain a fard from an Arazi Records Center (ARC) in Punjab, the following documents are needed:

  • A copy of the property registry
  • Mutation copy
  • A valid ID card

Process to Apply for Fard:

  • Appointment: Schedule an appointment by calling 042-111222277.
  • Visit the Center: Upon arrival, collect a token and wait for your turn.
  • Payment: Once called, you will receive a fee challan for processing. After paying the fee at the designated bank counter, you will receive the fard.

Charges for Fard:

  • Express Service: Rs. 3,000
  • Normal Service: Rs. 700
  • MOP & HRD Service: Rs. 10,000

The fard is a permanent document, providing comprehensive land ownership information without an expiration date.

