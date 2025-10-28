Charles opens up on how public tributes to Diana affect him emotionally

Princess Diana – famously known as the “People’s Princess” – passed away on August 31, 1997, in an unfortunate car accident. Her sudden death had a profound impact not only on her family but also on the public and they still feel the loss today.

While many express their grief and remember her passing, they often overlook the profound impact it has on her family.

During his recent appearance on Gyles Brandreth’s podcast, Rosebud, the younger brother of late Princess Diana, Earl Charles Spencer expressed his frustration over strangers telling him “Where they were when Diana died.”

“I tell you what I do find quite difficult… it probably sounds ungracious, but occasionally total strangers come up and feel they must tell me where they were when they heard she died,” the 9th Earl confessed.

He added, “I’m sure that’s helpful to them, it’s not entirely helpful to everyone else.”

Earl Charles Spencer further shared insights into how he celebrated Princess Diana’s death anniversary this year, revealing that he and his seven children cut flowers and visited her grave at the family’s Althorp estate.

Princess Daina’s final resting place is on a private island in the center of Oval Lake at her ancestral home, Althorp Estate, in Northamptonshire, England