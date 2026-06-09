Charli XCX announces ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tour

Charli XCX is heading back on the road this fall with a new arena tour in support of her upcoming seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film.

The 12-date North American tour kicks off on September 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will bring the pop innovator to major arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including two-night stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Electronic artist Underscores will join as the opening act for all dates.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the album’s release on July 24.

The project features previously released tracks “Rock Music” and “SS26,” and signals a stylistic shift for Charli, moving toward a more guitar-driven sound compared to the hyperpop and electro-pop influences of her previous album Brat.

The album’s visual concept also highlights Charli’s evolving creative direction. Its cover features cultural figures John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese, each representing one part of the project’s title: music, fashion, and film.

Charli is expected to debut a completely reimagined live show for this era, stepping away from the lime-green aesthetic of the Brat tour in favor of a darker, more cinematic stage design.

In addition to the arena tour, Charli XCX will appear at several major festivals over the summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Reading & Leeds in the U.K., and Austin City Limits in October.