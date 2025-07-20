Everything you need to know about Charli XCX’s husband George Daniel

Charli XCX has officially tied the knot with George Daniel, drummer and producer for the British band The 1975.

The couple were married on Sunday, 19 July, in a private ceremony held at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The guest list was kept small, with close friends and family in attendance, including all members of The 1975 and Charli XCX’s parents.

Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, has been engaged to George Daniel since 2023, though the pair have known each other for several years.

Their connection dates back at least to 2019, when Charli was seen with The 1975 at the GQ Awards. Before her relationship with Daniel, Charli XCX was linked to Huck Kwong.

Daniel, now 35 years old, was born on 23 March 1990. He joined The 1975 in 2002, while still a student at Wilmslow High School.

Interestingly, he replaced Matty Healy on drums, before Healy moved on to become the band’s lead singer. Since then, George Daniel has remained the band’s only official drummer.

Beyond performing, George Daniel is also an accomplished music producer. He has worked on a number of Charli XCX’s songs, including In the City, Club Classics, and the fan-favourite Apple.

The two artists have often collaborated creatively, with Charli even revealing that her track Talk Talk, from her album Brat, was inspired by George Daniel.

Both Charli XCX and Daniel have strong careers in their own right.

Charli is currently estimated to have a net worth of around $10 million, while George Daniel’s net worth stands at about $5 million.

Their marriage marks a union of not just love, but shared musical vision and respect.

As Charli XCX continues her chart-topping journey and George Daniel keeps shaping the sound of The 1975, fans can likely look forward to more collaborations from the newlyweds.

With a strong bond both on and off the stage, Charli XCX and George Daniel are set to remain one of music’s most exciting couples.