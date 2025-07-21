Charli XCX weds George Daniel in London ceremony

web analytics
Web Desk
By Web Desk
British singer Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, has tied the knot with fellow musician George Daniel in London.

As reported by foreign media, Grammy winner Charli XCX, 32, said ‘I do’ to fellow musician George Daniel, rock band The 1975’s drummer, 35, on Saturday, July 19, nearly two years after they announced their engagement.

For the intimate nuptials, which were witnessed only by a small group of people, including the ‘Brat’ hitmaker’s parents and drummer’s bandmates, at the Hackney Town Hall of London, Charli wore a white silk, off-shoulder midi dress by Vivienne Westwood, paired with a classic tulle veil, while her husband opted for a simple black suit and a white boutonnière.

Notably, Charli XCX, who was previously in a relationship with old friend Huck Kwong until 2022, started dating George Daniel after she professionally connected with him the previous year, to work on the single ‘Spinning’.

British musicians went Instagram official with their romance in May of 2022, before they announced their engagement in the following year November. She posted a picture of a tea tray with an engagement ring on the social site and captioned, “Charli xcx and George Daniel f–king for life!!!”

