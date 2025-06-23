Charlie Cox feels like ‘total fraud’ after Expedition 33 success

‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox has shared a surprising take on his outing as a voice actor in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Released on April 24, the game’s voice cast includes Hollywood actors Charlie Cox, Ben Starr, Jennifer English, and Andy Serkis.

Since its launch earlier this year, the role-playing game has received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans.

The ‘Daredevil’ star voiced Gustave, a character who became a fan favourite in no time.

Charlie Cox has now reflected on his time recording his lines for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

“I don’t mean to minimise it in any way, and apparently, the game is awesome. I’m not a gamer, I haven’t played it,” the Hollywood actor said at Washington State Summer Con.

According to Charlie Cox, he was in the recording studio for just four hours and has been receiving praise for voicing the popular character in the game.

“My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voiceover–I was in the studio for four hours. People keep saying ‘congratulations’ and I feel like a total fraud. But I’m so thrilled for the company, I’m so thrilled it did really well,” the ‘Daredevil’ star said.

On the work front, the actor is set to return as Matt Murdock in ‘Daredevil: Born Again Season 2,’ scheduled for release in March 2026.

Meanwhile, developer Sandfall Interactive has announced its plans to introduce a wide range of improvements to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

These improvements include expanded localisation and accessibility features.