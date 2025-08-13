Netflix drops trailer for Charlie Sheen documentary

Netflix on Wednesday shared the trailer for the documentary film, chronicling the rise and fall of actor Charlie Sheen.

The trailer for the two-part documentary titled ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ opens with the actor sitting inside what looks like a café as he asks, “How do I present this with any class?”

When the interviewer tells him, “I think we’re past that, Charlie,” the actor responds with a chuckle.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the Netflix documentary will see the actor sharing insights into his upbringing in Malibu, his rise to megastardom and dramatic fall.

As per the synopsis: “aka Charlie Sheen tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye. With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before.

Several of his co-stars, family members and friends will shares their experience with the actor throughout the years.

Read more: Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home

The Netflix documentary includes candid interviews of Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and his drug dealer Marco.

“The most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him,” as per the synopsis of ‘aka Charlie Sheen.’

Netflix has announced that the documentary will stream on September 10.