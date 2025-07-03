Charlize Theron has ‘zero interest’ in dating Hollywood men

After having quite a few high-profile relationships in her dating history, Hollywood A-lister Charlize Theron says no to any real-life romance with fellow actors.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Charlize Theron, 49, got candid about her personal life, including marriage, relationships, and single parenting, when the actor revealed that though she is open to long-term relationships, she doesn’t want to date a fellow Hollywood star again.

“No, my god. No, no, no,” ‘The Old Guard’ actor responded, when asked if she is looking for ‘a man in the industry’.

“I don’t think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing. I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m not saying that it’s not binary. I just think that in general it’s not a good thing for me,” Theron explained.

For the unversed, she has previously dated celebrities including actors Craig Bierko, Stuart Townsend, Sean Penn, as well as singer Stephan Jenkins.

Further speaking about her future plans, Theron shared that although she is looking for a long-term relationship, she does not want the tag of marriage. “Let me just be clear. Marriage is a long-term commitment,” she said. “And I think I want a long-term commitment. I just don’t need to get married. So I just wanna clarify that.”

“I will tell you in all honesty and the work that I’ve done on myself, I think a lot of that also has to do with the fact that I have a tremendous fear of not being able to get out of something, and that’s, again, me just understanding me, right?” she continued. “Obviously by California laws, after seven years, you’re in a f****** marriage, whether you walk down the aisle, sign a piece of paper, it’s 50-50, bitch.”

“Let’s just be clear. My semantics is crazy, but if I were to find a relationship, I would think of it as something that I’m aiming for long term,” Theron concluded.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Theron is mother to two adopted daughters: Jackson, 12, and August, 9.