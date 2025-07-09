‘Old Guard’ star Charlize Theron makes shocking revelation about female action stars

Action veteran Charlize Theron, who is back to the genre with the recently released ‘Old Guard’ sequel, gets honest in sharing the double standards of Hollywood, with female-led action movies, as compared to the ones led by male superstars.

Acclaimed actor Charlize Theron, who has extensively starred in action films, with the likes of ‘Æon Flux’, ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘The Old Guard’, ‘The Fate of the Furious’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ among others, to establish herself as one of the very few female action stars in Hollywood, revealed that journey had not been easy.

“Yeah, it’s harder. That’s known,” she said, when asked if female-led action movies are harder to make. “Action films with female leads don’t get greenlit as much as the ones with male leads,” Theron reasoned. “I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride.” “When women do this and the movie, maybe, doesn’t hit fully, they don’t necessarily get a chance again. With this, we were very aware that eyes were on us. It’s not a risk that studios want to take, but they’ll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well,” she explained.

On the work front, Theron has the action thriller ‘Apex’ in the pipeline, while she has also joined the ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s hotly anticipated mythic epic ‘The Odyssey’.

Moreover, she has also hinted at the potential trilogy of Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard’.

