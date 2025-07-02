Charlize Theron reflects on ‘Furiosa’ recasting in ‘Mad Max’ prequel

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about being recast as ‘Furiosa’ in the 2024 prequel of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

The ‘Old Guard 2’ actor played the character in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ and received widespread acclaim for portraying the vengeful mechanic.

In ‘Fury Road,’ her character teams up with Mad Max (Tom Hardy) to take down the antagonist Immortan Joe and his henchmen.

However, Hollywood actor Anya Taylor-Joy replaced Charlize Theron in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’

The 2024 film tells the origins of the renegade warrior Imperator Furiosa.

A year after being recast in the film, the ‘Old Guard 2’ star said that the decision is still a point of contention, given the hardships she endured along the way.

“There’s nothing around [the recasting] that, to me, felt malicious. It was something that just dragged out for too long, and I totally understand it. It still doesn’t make it feel any better,” Charlize Theron said.

She added, “I probably lived in [Furiosa’s] body the longest out of any of my characters, and it was challenging. It was really challenging. But I think [Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga] is absolutely beautiful.”

When asked which actor she would choose to play the character if there were another title made in the franchise, the ‘Old Guard 2’ actor backed her former co-star, Mackenzie Davis.

“Yeah, [Mackenzie Davis] is incredible. She’s got the arms,” she added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Old Guard’ sequel, co-starring Theron with KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, is currently streaming on Netflix.