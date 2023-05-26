Charlize Theron said working in superhero movie was ‘slap in the face’

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron said her being offered the role of Wonder Woman’s mother Hippolyta was a slap to her face.

The actor opened up about the incident on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen talk show. The ‘Fast X’ star said she got a lesson on Hollywood dealing with ageing celebrities in this way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

“This is a great example of how Hollywood like slaps you in the face when you start ageing,” she said.

Charlize Theron said she first thought of her being offered the role of Wonder Woman. The actor said she did not know anything about the DC Comics character.

“And I was like, ‘I’m not familiar with it. What does Wonder Woman really do?’ And this person said, ‘No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.’ “It was the defining moment when I crossed over. And I wasn’t fully aware of it,” she added.

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman while Hippolyta was later played by 53-year-old Connie Nielsen.

Charlize Theron, on the other hand, plays one of the antagonists “Cypher” in the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise. Her latest outing ‘Fast X‘ is doing well at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

The film tells Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family confronting Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of the fifth film’s antagonist Hernan Reyes. Dante Reyes wants revenge and wants to destroy everything — and everyone — the protagonist loves.