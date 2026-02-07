Charlize Theron wraps up Winter Olympics opening ceremony with special message

Charlize Theron closed the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics with a surprise appearance and a powerful message centered on peace and shared humanity.

The South African-born actress, 50, took the stage at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday, February 6, appearing in her official role as a United Nations peace ambassador.

Addressing athletes and spectators from around the world, Theron delivered remarks inspired by the words of Nelson Mandela.

“Athletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela,” Theron said. “Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference.”

She continued, “Today, this message seems more relevant than ever. So let these Games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity, our respect for one another, and a resounding call for peace everywhere.”

Charlize Theron spoke near a dove symbol on the stage, a longstanding emblem of peace in Olympic tradition. While early Olympic ceremonies included the release of live doves, the practice was discontinued in 1992, with the Games now using symbolic representations instead.

She was one of several high-profile figures featured throughout the ceremony. Earlier in the night, Mariah Carey delivered a musical performance, while Andrea Bocelli also took the stage. The White Lotus actress Sabrina Impacciatore also appeared in a segment honoring the history of the Winter Olympic Games.