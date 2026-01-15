Two children die as house collapse after gas cylinder blast in Charsadda

Charsadda: A gas cylinder blast on Thursday claimed the lives of two young children and left their father critically injured in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred in the Tariqabad area of Utmanzai, where a gas cylinder exploded inside a house, causing it to collapse. As a result, two children died on the spot, while their father sustained severe burn injuries.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the deceased children were identified as Sapumi, aged five, and Raham Ullah, aged six. Their father, 32-year-old Ibrahim, suffered serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility after receiving first aid at the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams, including ambulances and fire vehicles, rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident. Firefighting and safety operations were carried out, and the area was secured.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was caused by a domestic gas cylinder. However, further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blast. The tragic incident has cast a pall of grief over the area.

Rescue 1122 has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution while using gas cylinders and appliances, particularly during the winter season when usage increases. Authorities advised the public to avoid substandard or illegal cylinders, pressure boosters, and compressors.

Citizens have also been advised to regularly inspect gas pipes, regulators, heaters, and geysers, as faulty or worn-out equipment can pose serious risks. Rescue officials further warned against using gas heaters in closed or poorly ventilated rooms due to the danger of carbon monoxide buildup.

In case of gas leakage, people are advised to immediately turn off the gas supply, avoid using electrical switches, open doors and windows for ventilation, and contact Rescue 1122 without delay.