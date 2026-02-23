Four killed, two injured in Charsadda mosque gunfire 

CHARSADDA: At least four people were killed and two others injured after a shooting broke out inside a mosque in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police.

According to officials, the firing incident was reported in Batgram area of Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, where wo rival groups had gathered at the mosque to settle a long-running domestic dispute.

The Station House Officer of Batgram police station said the conflict, centred on a women-related issue, had persisted for nearly 30 years.

Police sources said the reconciliation talks turned heated and escalated into an exchange of gunfire inside the mosque, violating its sanctity.

As a result, two members from each group were killed on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent cordoned off the area. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examinations, while raids are under way at multiple locations to arrest the suspects who fled the scene.