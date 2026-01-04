Charsadda roof collapse incident claims six lives, five injured

CHARSADDA: Six people were killed and five injured on the night between Saturday and Sunday as rooftop of a house collapsed in in Shabqadar area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tragedy struck a house in Shabqadar Khairabad, where the roof collapsed in the night and claimed lives of the people who had arrived to attend a wedding.

The roof of the house collapsed, leaving six persons dead and five others injured.

Police and other rescue workers rushed to the spot of the incident and retrieved dead bodies and injured from the rubble of the house, to transfer them to local hospital.

The six deceased also included women.

