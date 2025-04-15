‘Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal was built specifically for eastern Punjab’

Punjab’s Irrigation Minister, Kazim Pirzada, has stated that the Chashma-Jhelum (CJ) Link Canal was originally built to serve the eastern regions of Punjab, ARY News reported.

Kazim Pirzada said that Sindh always keeps the Chashma-Jehlum Link Canal closed during the Rabi season and allows limited water flow even during Kharif.

He argued that Sindh’s MNAs often claim to be facing more water shortages, whereas, in reality, Punjab is suffering a greater cut in its water share.

“The real outcry should be from our side, not theirs,” he said. “Punjab is receiving only 50 percent of its water share, while Sindh is getting 65 percent.”

Pirzada explained that from the Tarbela command area, two main canals, Chashma-Jhelum and Trimmu-Panjnad originate.

He also noted that while Punjab provides water from the Mangla command area to Sindh, the province still restricts Punjab’s access to water through the Chashma-Jehlum Link when Tarbela has sufficient flow.

He emphasised that both provinces are claiming water shortages, but Punjab’s grievance is more severe and based on actual distribution data.

The Sindh government in a letter to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) vehemently protested over opening of the Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal.

“The IRSA has opened the TP Link Canal despite 50 percent shortage of the river water in Sindh,” the government wrote in its strongly worded protest letter to the river authority.

Sindh has demanded of the authority to keep the link canal close. “TP link canal should be closed immediately as Sindh has even no drinking water,” the letter read.

“Sindh is facing immense shortage of water. In the first 10 days of April the province suffered 62 per cent scarcity of water,” Sindh Irrigation Department said in its letter to IRSA.

“The river water flow should be sent to the downstream provinces,” irrigation department demanded.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the opening of the TP Link Canal will further add to the water shortage in Sindh. “Opening TP Link Canal is equal to applying salt to the wounds of Sindh”, he said.