IAEA approves safeguards agreement for Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors has unanimously approved a safeguards agreement for the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the agreement allows the application of safeguards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the new nuclear power facility being developed in Pakistan.

The Chashma Unit-5 project, located at the Chashma Nuclear Power Complex, will have a generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts and is expected to become operational by 2030. Once completed, the plant will supply low-carbon electricity to the national grid, contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and helping the country meet its environmental and climate goals.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan currently operates six nuclear power plants producing a combined 3,530 megawatts of electricity. Last year, nuclear energy accounted for 18.3 percent of the country’s total electricity mix, while providing about 34 percent of Pakistan’s overall low-carbon power generation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s experience in the nuclear energy sector, the spokesperson added that the country has accumulated more than 100 reactor-years of safe operational experience, reflecting its commitment to international safety standards and the peaceful use of nuclear technology.