International Baccalaureate to allow students use ChatGPT for essays

In a surprising move the International Baccalaureate (IB) has allowed its students to use the text generated by this chatbot in essays.

The Geneva-based global education organization announced this news when the ChatGPT chatbot, an Open AI product is banned globally in schools.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) said that students will not be barred from using ChatGPT as long as they credit and do not present it as their own work.

The is the Time when ChatGPT should be accepted as part of daily life, like the other websites and apps spellcheckers, translation software, and calculators.

The AI-powered chatbot platform, ChatGPT, was launched in November last year. According to the official website of OpenAI, the model interacts in a conversational way and the dialogue format makes it possible for the chatbot to answer follow-up questions.

