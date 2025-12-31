ChatGPT Android update adds 'Extended Thinking' mode for Plus users

OpenAI has rolled out a major update for ChatGPT to its Android app, finally bringing “real” Thinking mode to mobile power users.

According to Bleeping Computer, the latest update lets ChatGPT Plus subscribers on Android to expressly choose between Auto, Instant, or Thinking modes. Previously, the mobile toggle defaulted to “Standard” thinking, which used less computing power.

The new feature reflects the desktop experience, offering an “Extended Thinking” option. This endows the AI more time to process complex queries, resulting in more accurate and detailed answers. Users can access this by updating to the latest version of the app and checking their chat settings. As of now, this specific toggle has not yet appeared on the iOS app.

OpenAI’s new mobile update features for ChatGPT include a dedicated formatting block for emails and documents generated by the AI. This allows users to directly edit the text within the block without needing to regenerate the entire response.

These updates cap a busy year for the company, which saw it introduce GPT-5.2 and ChatGPT Images after facing significant competition from Google’s Gemini 3 in late 2025.

The new mobile enhancements are part of OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to retain power users by providing desktop-class performance for on-the-go use.