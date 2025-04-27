How to create realistic action figures using ChatGPT – Step by step guide

Artificial intelligence has brought revolution to the creative industries, especially ChatGPT’s recent ‘realistic action figures’ creation feature has been the talk of the town these days.



As Ghibli-style AI-generated images got famous, another new trend has arisen for users to create their realistic action figures using ChatGPT.

This feature lets users produce realistic pictures of themselves, along with accessories and finest packaging.

How to Create Realistic Action Figures Using ChatGPT

To create a custom action figure, one should follow these simple steps:

Open the ChatGPT app or visit ChatGPT’s website. Select the GPT-4o model, which supports AI image generation. Upload a clear photo of yourself in the chat. Enter a detailed prompt, specifying the design, accessories, and packaging style.

For example, one can ask for a realistic action image which includes custom accessories users would like to get added, such as a cell phone, camera, football or laptop. Upon request, AI will generate a high-definition, realistic image of the action figure, packed in a blister back with a custom background.

Customization and Availability

Users who have ChatGPT Plus can use this feature unlimited times, while users with free trial can generate up to three images per day.

The customisation options allow users to modify facial expressions, accessories, and packaging details, making each action figure unique.

Why This Trend Is Popular

This new feature to create realistic action figures has influenced users globally. Whether for social media avatars, keepsakes, or creative projects, this AI-powered feature offers endless possibilities.

As AI is in the phase of continuous evolution, one may expect more innovative applications in digital art and design.

