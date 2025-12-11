ChatGPT tops Apple's list of most downloaded iPhone apps in 2025

Apple on Wednesday released its yearly compilation of the most downloaded apps and games. Notably, ChatGPT secured the top spot as the most downloaded iPhone app (free) in the US market for 2025.

The AI app was followed by Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google’s Gemini.

In 2024, ChatGPT made it to the fourth spot, while the top place was taken by the Chinese shopping app Temu. Furthermore, in 2023, the AI app didn’t make the top-10 list. This is despite being released on the iPhone in May 2023 to a powerful debut.

The rapid rise of ChatGPT, which has surpassed established social networking platforms and essential services like Google Maps, highlights the significant impact of AI on people’s daily lives in the U.S. It also suggests that OpenAI may disrupt Google’s stronghold on the mobile search market. More individuals are now turning to a chatbot for answers as their first option.

Earlier this year, there were indications that ChatGPT was on track to become the top app. It became the most downloaded app worldwide in March, outpacing popular apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Apple also released the rankings for top paid apps, free and paid games for iPhone and iPad, as well as the top Apple Arcade games.

This year, Block Blast! emerged as the top free game, while the ever-popular Minecraft secured the title of the top paid game. For iPad users, YouTube was the most popular free application, and the creativity app Procreate was the top paid app.

Additionally, Roblox was the most downloaded free game on the iPad platform.