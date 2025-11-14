ChatGPT now available in group chats with emoji reactions

OpenAI is piloting a significant new feature for ChatGPT in select markets: the ability to have group chats. This marks a major shift from how most chatbots have traditionally been used. Microsoft recently introduced a similar concept in its Copilot.

Group chats can include up to 20 people, and each person can see the full conversation history when they join. The feature works on both mobile and desktop versions of ChatGPT.

The group chats utilize the new GPT-5.1 model, which was launched on Wednesday, and rate limits apply only when ChatGPT responds. This means that users can engage in discussions without needing to prompt ChatGPT after each message, thus avoiding usage limits.

Free-tier users still have their normal message limits, while Plus and Pro users get higher caps when ChatGPT actually responds in the group.

ChatGPT follows the flow of the conversation and decides when to respond or remain silent based on the context. Users can always mention “ChatGPT” in a message when they want to elicit a response.

Additionally, ChatGPT can react to messages with emojis and refer to profile photos. For example, it can use group members’ photos to create fun, personalized images within the group conversation.

OpenAI says feedback from these four countries will determine the feature’s final design before a global rollout. The company has not announced a timeline for expansion to other markets.

Currently, ChatGPT group chat is only available in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. OpenAI says it will alter how group chat works based on early user feedback, and more regions will gain access over time.