ChatGPT will destroy Google’s business in two years, says Gmail creator

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer commonly known as ChatGPT will destroy Google’s business in two years, the Gmail creator said.

Paul Buchheit, the Gmail creator claimed in a tweet that the new online chatbot has now become tough competition for the search engine giant, Google. He thinks that the Google business will last for a maximum of two years.

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money. Even if they catch up on AI, they can’t fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

Since November 2022 ChatGPT has slowly replaced Google. People now use ChatGPT as it is more works very efficiently and effectively. The ChatGPT answers short, precise and conversationally instead of Google’s several pages answers.

There are reports that Google’s top executives have met and the company will now focus on AI products.

Comments