Chattogram dropped as venue for remainder of BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council has decided to remove Chattogram as a venue for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, following scheduling disruptions caused by a two-day suspension of the tournament earlier this week.

The BPL was paused after the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, forcing organisers to revise the tournament schedule.

As a result, Sylhet will continue to host matches until January 12, after which the action will shift to Dhaka for three match days, followed by the playoffs and the final, scheduled for January 23.

BPL member secretary Iftekhar Rahman said the decision was driven by logistical constraints and the need to safeguard Bangladesh players’ preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins shortly after the league concludes.

“There was no room to create gaps in our fixtures,” Iftekhar said. “Shifting from Sylhet to Chattogram would require at least two days, especially for moving broadcast equipment between the two cities. After losing two match days earlier in the week, that move was no longer feasible.”

He added that maintaining the original final date was a key consideration.

“We could not afford to push the final even by a day, as the national team needs time to prepare for the World Cup. Unfortunately, that meant Chattogram had to be dropped from the remaining schedule.”

Iftekhar acknowledged the disappointment of fans in Chattogram but noted that venue allocations often involve trade-offs.

“If we had started the tournament in Chattogram, Sylhet would have missed out. These decisions are never easy, but we had to weigh all factors,” he concluded.

The venue reshuffle is the latest challenge in what has been a turbulent BPL season.

The tournament began under a cloud after the Chattogram Royals’ owner withdrew from the franchise just a day before the opening match on December 26.

Since then, Noakhali Express coach Khaled Mahmud staged a walkout over inadequate practice facilities, while the league was also rocked by tragedy when Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away moments before their fixture against Rajshahi Warriors.