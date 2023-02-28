Chaudhary Muhammad Amin resigns as LESCO chief

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief Chaudhary Muhammad Amin has resigned from his post, ARY News reported.

As per details, the LESCO chief sent his resignation to the chairman board of directors.

The LESCO chief Chaudhary Muhammad Amin said that he wants to spend time with his family that why he has resigned from his post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhary Muhammad Amin was appointed as LESCO chief for three years in Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) tenure.

Read more: LESCO CHAIRMAN BANS USE OF ACS IN OFFICES

Earlier, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief banned use of ACs in the company’s offices, following the austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The sources had said the LESCO chief also banned the purchase of big vehicles and the officials have been directed to travel in their personal vehicles.

Furthermore, the officials were asked to use the office’s vehicles only for official work.

Comments