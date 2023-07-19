Chaudhary Shujaat demands to hold elections on time

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain demanded to hold upcoming general elections on time, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-Q chief organizer Chaudhry Sarwar met the party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters related to the dissolution of assemblies and suggestions regarding an unbiased caretaker government.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that election should be held on time, hopefully, the coalition parties will agree on a name for the caretaker prime minister.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure. He said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

Read more: Khawaja Asif says assemblies to dissolve in August

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that the source revealed National Assembly will be dissolved on August 08. The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.