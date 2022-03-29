Chaudhary Tanvir: PML-N ex-senator granted bail by ACE court

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) court has granted bail to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former senator Chaudhary Tanvir in a government land occupation case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ACE court judge Masroor Zaman announced the verdict on Chaudhary Tanvir‘s bail plea in the land occupation case today. The PML-N ex-lawmaker has been directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

On March 10, Tanvir had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when he was trying to flee abroad. He had been transported to Rawalpindi’s Cantt police station from Lahore on March 12.

The PML-N leader was wanted by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). After his arrest in Karachi, an ACE Rawalpindi team departed for Karachi to take custody.

The former PML-N senator was accused of constructing an illegal house and a plaza on occupied land which led to the registration of a case with the ACE.

A case had been filed against Chaudhary Tanvir on March 8, 2022, over the complaint of RDA Amara Khan in which the officers of different government departments were nominated under sections of cheating, fraud, manipulation of property documents.

In 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) benami zone had filed a reference against then-Senator Tanvir at the education authority.

According to FBR, the ex-lawmaker owned 7,125-kanal land and his property worth more than Rs15 billion, whereas, the land was registered with the names of his watchman, security guard and a gunman.

