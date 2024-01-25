Chaudhry Salik opens up on family differences with Parvez Elahi

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday opened up on family differences with Parvez Elahi.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Chaudhry Salk Hussain said differences emerged with Parvez Elahi’s family, after an attempt was made to remove Shujaat Sahab as PML-Q chief.

The former minister said he has no interest in competing with his aunt Qaisra Parvez Elahi, but they have chosen separate paths.

Replying to a question related to his aunt, the PML-Q leader said his father did not say the PTI president could come out of jail after leaving the party.

“Emotionally, it becomes challenging when a personality confronts you in place of your mother,” Salik Hussain said.

He went on to say that Parvez Elahi is paying the price of saving someone else’s (PTI founder) politics.

Moving further, Salik Hussain said Moonis Elahi has a 50-acre farmhouse in Gujarat, but instead of living there, he came here to live with us.

“This is our shared home, and he came here to ‘disturb’ Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.”

There is no agreement regarding our house; we want to have an agreement, said Salik Hussain.

The PML-Q leader said attempts were made to meet his aunt Qaisra Elahi, but people around her are not allowing the situation to settle down between the two families.