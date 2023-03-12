Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday announced joining Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry Sarwar thanked PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema for inviting him to join the party.

He regretted that politicians are not ready to set aside their personal differences even in this critical time, the country passing through.

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar urged all the political parties to jointly work for the betterment of Pakistan.

Earlier, Sarwar was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab governor during former premier Imran Khan’s government. He was removed from governorship before the election of the Punjab chief minister (CM).

It was rumoured that Sarwar was removed from his position due to his contacts with the Aleem Khan faction.

In January, the politician told the foreign media that he is not greedy for power and he wanted to leave a legacy after joining PTI. He added that a democratic political party must exist in the country.

To a question, he said that he will always share his thoughts before whatever political party he joins. He added that he will definitely consider joining a political party if its manifesto is in line with his thoughts.

