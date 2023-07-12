Chaudhry Shafay suggests Moonis Elahi to form his own party

LAHORE: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain son of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suggested Moonis Elahi to form his own party when he quits Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that PML-Q has not announced the name of candidate for Prime Minister as the party has not been approached for the name yet.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have a strong vote bank in Gujrat and PML-Q’s seat adjustment with PML-N will be on 15 to 20 seats.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s son revealed that many people are quitting PTI and are joining PML-Q. The president of PTI city youth wing is likely to join PML-Q.

Read more: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain demands ban on PTI

Chawdhary Shafay Hussain said that he will contest election for Punjab assembly from Gujrat where as Salik Hussain will contest election in Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s constituency and Chakwal.

The PML-Q leader said that he along with his father Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain will meet former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in jail. Chaudhary Shujaat wants that his brother Pervaiz Elahi comes out of jail.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain demanded a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).