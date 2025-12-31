Cheaters in Kuwait risk zero grades, expulsion

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Ministry of Education has introduced strict new penalties for students caught violating examination rules in universities, including Kuwait University.

These measures aim to preserve the integrity of exams and ensure a fair learning environment for all students.

Key Penalties by Violation Type and Timing

First academic term violations — Students receive a zero grade for both practical/written exams and coursework in the affected subject.

Second academic term violations — Students receive a zero grade across all subjects (exams and coursework), resulting in automatic failure for the term.

General cheating acts (applicable in both terms) — Include bringing unauthorized tools, sharing answers, possessing communication devices (e.g., phones), or impersonating others.

Penalties escalate based on severity:

Lesser violations: Zero on exams, but coursework grades may be retained.

Disruptive acts: Zero on all exams and coursework, plus referral to the university’s disciplinary council.

Severe cases (e.g., impersonation, assaulting staff, or offensive behavior)

Immediate expulsion from the university, with reports filed to relevant authorities.

The ministry emphasized that these rules apply across higher education institutions to deter cheating and uphold academic fairness.

No specific statistics on recent cheating incidents were mentioned in the announcement.

This appears to be a recent reinforcement of anti-cheating policies, building on Kuwait's ongoing efforts to combat academic dishonesty in schools and universities.

